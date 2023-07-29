IRCTC offers 20% discount to domestic tourists

New Delhi: IRCTC, the professional tourism and hospitality arm of Indian Railways has established a place for itself in the religious tourism market by operating tourist train packages for tourists of different beliefs and faiths. One such feather in the crown of IRCTC is its Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train which has in operation for the last 16 years.

With the aim to promote the world famous Buddhist Circuit in India as well as abroad in order to enable the tourists from within the country as well as different parts of the world to visit the important destinations connected to the life of Lord Buddha and Buddhism, IRCTC started the operation of the Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train in 2007.

The Buddhist Circuit Tourist Train offers an all inclusive tour package of 7 Nights / 8 Days from Delhi Safdarjung covering the world famous destinations associated with Lord Buddha and Buddhism such as Bodhgaya, Nalanda (Rajgir), Varanasi (Sarnath), Lumbini, Kushinagar and Sravasti. The ends with a visit to World famous Taj Mahal also one of the seven wonders of the

world.

IRCTC is offering this special tour on its exquisite fully air-conditioned deluxe tourist train comprising of 12 state-of-the-art ergonomically designed LHB coaches equipped with modern amenities and facilities.

The passengers have an option of travelling on AC First Class coaches or AC 2 Tier coaches as per their choice.

Besides, the train has 2 aesthetically designed dining cars with the capacity for each passenger to dine together. The train has a fully equipped kitchen car which serves an array of specialty international and local cuisines for the on-board guests.

IRCTC has announced the dates of scheduled departures of the train in season 2023-24, and the company is offering a special upfront discount of 20 per cent on the published tariff for the domestic tourists (including NRI, OCI and PIO) for the first 3 departures of October 21, 2023, November 4, 2023 and 16th December, 2023.

For booking the special train tour, one can visit www.irctcbuddhisttrain.com or call 8287930574 / 8287930031 or mail the reservation request to buddhisttrain@irctc.com.