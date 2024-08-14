IRCTC, NCRTC sign agreement for ticketing of Indian Railways and RRTS trains Under ‘One India - One Ticket’ Initiative

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) and the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) signed an MoU on August 12, 2024 to enhance the travel experience for passengers of the RRTS and Indian Railways through the ‘One India – One Ticket’ initiative.

This partnership aims to provide seamless travel solutions to passengers booking online tickets through the IRCTC platform for railways, air travel, or buses who will now have the added convenience of seamlessly booking NCRTC QR code-based tickets.

This will make it easier for passengers to book and travel using both the Indian Railways network and the RRTS services. The RRTS booking option for up to 8 travelers will be displayed on the PNR confirmation page and will also be accessible from the user’s train ticket booking history. A unique QR code will be generated for each RRTS ticket and conveniently printed on the Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS).

The QR codes will be valid for a period of 4 days, starting from the day before the RRTS journey date, the travel date itself, and two days after the journey date. Each passenger on the train ticket will receive their own RRTS ticket with a dedicated QR code, ensuring a hassle-free travel experience. All RRTS tickets booked for a single train ticket will share the same origin and destination stations for all passengers.

RRTS tickets can be booked up to 120 days in advance, aligning with the current Railway reservation window (ARP). Confirmation via SMS and email, with unique RRTS QR code details will be sent to the registered mobile number and email address.

On this occasion, Sanjay Kumar Jain, CMD, IRCTC, and Shalabh Goel, MD , NCRTC, said, “With this collaboration between IRCTC and NCRTC, the travel would be seamless and a lot more easier in the Delhi NCR region.” Senior officers from both the organisations were present during the MoU signing event.

This landmark initiative by IRCTC and NCRTC not only promotes digitalization and environmentally friendly practices but also ensures an efficient and comprehensive travel experience for the

passengers.