IRCTC launches E-Pantry meal booking for Mail and Express trains

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) has launched an E-Pantry meal booking facility to provide greater convenience to Mail and Express train passengers on trains where meals are not included in the ticket fare.

Integrated with the IRCTC ticketing platform, the digitally enabled service allows passengers with confirmed, RAC or partially confirmed tickets to pre-book standard meals and Rail Neer. The meals are delivered directly to passengers’ seats by pantry car staff on select trains equipped with pantry cars.

Passengers can opt for the E-Pantry service while booking tickets or through the “Booked Ticket History” section on the IRCTC website. After booking, they receive a Meal Verification Code (MVC) via SMS or email, which is shared with the vendor at the time of delivery to ensure verified service.

The facility offers cashless payments, end-to-end digital tracking of orders, and improved transparency.

In cases of non-delivery, passengers are eligible for refunds, with details communicated through email, SMS or WhatsApp. The initiative aims to make train journeys more comfortable and hassle-free.