IRCTC launches Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train from New Delhi

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) has announced the launch of its Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train on “Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj & the Glorious Maratha tour” departing from New Delhi on April 16, 2025.

The program will commence Ex New Delhi Railway station and interested tourists may opt for this tour program from Delhi and other boarding points including Gurgaon, Rewari, Ajmer, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road and Kalyan.

The carefully curated itinerary shall be covering sites connected to the life of Shivaji Maharaj and Maratha rulers. Key locations of the life of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj like the Shivneri Fort, which is his birthplace and Raigad Fort where his coronation had taken place will be covered along with other sacred temples of Maharashtra. It will also cover the celebrated Ellora caves near Shambhaji Nagar.

The first stop of the train is Pune where tourists will be visiting Shanivar Vada and Aga Khan Palace. Raigad Fort situated at a distance of 135 kms from Pune, will be covered next on a day excursion. On day four, the tourists will visit the sacred Bhimashanker Jyotirlinga temple by road. Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of the great Maratha leader will be covered the next day, followed by a night halt at the temple town of Shirdi. After darshan of the Famous Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, the tourists will proceed for Nashik by train. On arrival at Nashik Town, tourists will be proceeding for Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga temple. On completion of darshan, the tourists will be proceeding to start for Aurangabad or Shambhaji Nagar by train.

On day 8, the tourists will be arriving at Aurangabad and proceed for visit of the holy Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga temple followed by the UNESCO World Heritage Site, Ellora Caves. Post this, the train will start back on its return journey back to Delhi.

In order to attract domestic Indian tourists and history lovers, the package has been attractively priced at Rs 19,180/- per person on Sleeper class, Rs 33,345/- per person on AC III and Rs 47,330/- per person

on AC II.