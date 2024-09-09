IRCTC introduces ‘Bowl Meals’ and nostalgic ‘Railway Cutlet’

New Delhi: IRCTC, the hospitality and tourism arm of Indian Railways, has played a pivotal role in upgrading and professionalising the hospitality services of Indian Railways, garnering much appreciation from the passenger fraternity.

One of the premium offerings from IRCTC is the E-Catering food delivery service for Rail passengers blending technology with food service. In addition to the various delectables on offer through the e-catering service, IRCTC has launched additional two premium products the nostalgic ‘Railway cutlet’ and ‘Bowl meal-The good bowl’ for its esteemed users to further enhance passenger convenience.

IRCTC in collaboration with RODEO Travel Technologies Private Limited (Railofy), reintroduces the nostalgic ‘Railway Cutlet’ with the aim to bring back fond memories of train travel, reflecting the charm and adventure associated with the iconic snack. The ‘Railway cutlet’ will be offered in two 60-gram pieces with ingredients like peanuts and beetroot with unique packaging artwork. Priced at Rs 50 (inclusive of all taxes), this snack will initially be available at locations like Itarsi, Vijayawada, Nagpur, Ballarshah, Bhopal, Kanpur, Visakhapatnam, Ambala, Kota, Bhusaval and Mughalsarai (DDU), with further expansion planned for additional stations. The meals are priced competitively at Rs 169 for the Roast Vegetable Rice Bowl and Rs 199 for the Chicken Kofta Rice Bowl, making them accessible to a wide range of passengers.