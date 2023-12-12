IRCTC eyes major expansion in non-railway catering biz pan India

New Delhi: IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) the hospitality and tourism arm of Indian Railways a Mini-Ratna PSU under Ministry of Railways has been playing a pivotal role in upgrading and professionalising the hospitality services of Indian Railways thereby garnering much appreciation from the passenger fraternity.

With its rich experience in handling one of the most important passenger amenities of Indian Railways, IRCTC has been able to strike the right balance in operation and excellence in order to ensure that passengers get the best of catering services in the railway ecosystem.

With a team of hospitality qualified professionals and enormous experience in planning and execution of catering projects and multiple services contracts in Railways, IRCTC is now on the road to proliferate in the areas of business beyond Railways for promoting its brand and business

across the nation.

At present the company is managing catering services for various Ministries, Government Departments, Autonomous Bodies including Judiciary and Universities.

The company has already set up its hospitality outlets in 9 such organisations including Department of Telecommunications - New Delhi, Calcutta High Court, Uttar Pradesh Secretariat – Lucknow and so on.

With aggressive plans to further mark its signature in catering business and customizing to the requirements of clients, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has already signed MoUs with various government and autonomous bodies including defense establishments such as Border Security Force, Indian Maritime University – Kolkata, Cotton University – Guwahati and so on while the company is in active phase of commissioning 15 more catering units across the country in the

near future.

IRCTC foresees to expand its gamut of catering operations across the country and is in discussions with various other government organisations and industrial houses for setting up of catering units and also offer comprehensive catering solutions in sync with its aim of becoming a premier brand of Hospitality and Catering in the country.