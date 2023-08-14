IRCTC, DMRC to introduce ‘One India-One Ticket Initiative’

New Delhi: In a significant step towards enhancing the convenience and ease of travel for passengers, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce QR code-based ticketing for DMRC services through the IRCTC portal, as part of “One India-One Ticket Initiative.”

Under this partnership, passengers who book online tickets through the IRCTC platform for railways, air travel, or buses will now have the added convenience of seamlessly booking DMRC QR code-based tickets. These DMRC tickets can be issued in sync with the Advance Reservation Period of Indian Railways.

By integrating these services, passengers can now effortlessly plan their entire journey in one go.

The DMRC QR code-based ticket will be seamlessly generated and printed on the Electronic Reservation Slip (ERS) of IRCTC. This integration aims to streamline travel experiences, eliminating the need for passengers to endure long queues and saving valuable time.

Speaking about this pioneering partnership, Seema Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of IRCTC, emphasised, “The ‘One India-One Ticket Initiative’ is a manifestation of our unwavering commitment to simplifying the ticketing process and to enhance the overall travel experience for passengers in the Delhi region. Through the execution of this MoU with DMRC, we are diligently working towards bridging various modes of transportation, ultimately delivering unparalleled benefits to passengers.”

Dr Vikas Kumar MD DMRC, shared the sentiment, stating, “Our collaboration with IRCTC marks an exciting milestone for us, aligning perfectly with our mission to offer integrated and seamless transport solutions to our valued DMRC commuters. This initiative will not only contribute to a hassle- free experience for passengers but also significantly alleviate congestion at DMRC stations by reducing the reliance on counter- based physical ticketing.”

With this MoU, IRCTC and DMRC are poised to transform the landscape of travel in the Delhi region.