IRCTC, DMRC and CRIS collaborate on ‘One India - One Ticket’ initiative

New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) on Wednesday launched the ‘Beta Version’ of Delhi Metro Rail QR Code-based ticketing in a novel and ground-breaking effort to improve the travel experience for passengers in the Delhi NCR area. This project is a component of the ‘One India - One Ticket’ effort of the Indian government, which aims to give main-line railway and metro passengers a seamless travel experience.



With the introduction of the QR Code-based ticketing system travellers can now reserve DMRC tickets via the IRCTC website and mobile app (available for Android devices). IRCTC’s CMD, Sanjay Kumar Jain, and DMRC’s MD, Vikas Kumar, voiced hope regarding the success of the Beta Version, stating that a regular version of the IRCTC-DMRC QR Code Ticket will be introduced soon.

Currently, Delhi Metro tickets can only be booked on the day of travel with same-day validity. However, with this new facility, passengers will be able to book metro tickets up to 120 days in advance, in line with Indian Railways’ Advance Reservation Period (ARP). The tickets will be valid for four days, including the day before the DMRC journey date, the travel date itself, and two days after, providing flexibility for passengers.

This joint initiative will significantly improve the travel experience for railway passengers by allowing them to book Delhi Metro tickets at the rail ticket confirmation page, either with the source or destination station within the Delhi/NCR region. Passengers can also book metro tickets at a later stage via the booking history page, with flexible cancellation options available.

Once a DMRC ticket is purchased, a QR code will be printed or made available in the Electronic Reservation Slip of IRCTC for each passenger. This will save valuable time for rail passengers at DMRC stations, eliminating the need to stand in long queues to purchase tickets.

The ‘One India - One Ticket’ initiative is a landmark step by IRCTC, DMRC, and CRIS, aiming to offer a comprehensive, seamless travel solution that enhances customer convenience, promotes digitalization, and supports environmentally friendly and efficient transportation systems.