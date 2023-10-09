IRCTC celebrates its 24th Annual Day

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) is a crucial arm of the Indian Railways and operates as a CPSU under the Ministry of Railways. IRCTC embarked on its journey on September 27, 1999.

Over the years, IRCTC has made significant strides in the fields of Hospitality, Tourism, and service sectors, while also unlocking new opportunities.

The dedicated and sustainable efforts of its staff and officers have consistently played a pivotal role in IRCTC’s success story.

IRCTC celebrated its 24th Annual Day, during celebration, IRCTC also felicitated its staff and officers who have given best of their performance in work and maintaining IRCTC’s standard of work environment and culture too.

The ceremony culminated in a vibrant and captivating evening featuring a performance by the ZIKRR band.