IRCTC celebrates 25th anniversary with special flight discounts

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

Incorporated on September 27, 1999, IRCTC has grown as the extended arm of Indian Railways, managing catering, hospitality, and tourism services.

To commemorate this milestone, IRCTC has announced an exclusive, limited-time promotional discount on flights in partnership with Indigo airlines.

Special three-Day Offer: To mark the Silver Jubilee Week, IRCTC is offering up to 12 per cent off on Indigo domestic and international flights booked through its platform.

This special promotion runs from September 26 to 28, 2024, for travel between October 3, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

For more information or to book your next flight, visit air.irctc.co.in or use the IRCTC Air mobile app.