IRCTC boosts hospitality on Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat

NEW DELHI: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), a Navratna- listed company under the Ministry of Railways, is strengthening onboard hospitality while promoting rail-based tourism across the country.

The newly introduced Howrah–Kamakhya Junction and Kamakhya Junction–Howrah Sleeper Vande Bharat Express connects two culturally significant regions and places strong emphasis on passenger comfort and enhanced services.

Inspired by the culinary traditions of Northeast India and Bengal, the onboard menu features authentic regional flavours, including traditional Assamese preparations and popular Bengali dishes.

To further enrich the travel experience, chickenbased non-vegetarian meals have also been introduced and have received a positive response from passengers.

The expanded menu not only improves passenger satisfaction but also highlights region-specific culinary heritage in an inclusive manner.

By offering a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian regional delicacies, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express is setting new benchmarks in onboard catering and hospitality on Indian Railways