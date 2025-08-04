IPO rush continues with 12 issues and 14 listings despite market dip

New Delhi: Despite a recent correction in the Nifty and broader indices, the primary market remains upbeat, with 12 initial public offerings (IPOs) set to hit Dalal Street next week starting August 4.

These offerings are expected to raise around Rs 9,200 crore, up from Rs 7,300 crore raised by 14 IPOs last week. Additionally, 14 companies are scheduled to debut on the exchanges.

Of the upcoming IPOs, four are from the mainboard segment, with a total size of Rs 8,919 crore.

Kicking off the week on August 5 are Highway Infrastructure, a toll and EPC company, and Knowledge Realty Trust, the country’s largest office REIT.

Their offerings, priced at Rs 65–70 and Rs 95–100 per share respectively, will close on August 7, aiming to raise Rs 130 crore and Rs 4,800 crore.

JSW Cement, backed by Sajjan Jindal’s JSW Group, will launch its Rs 3,600 crore IPO on August 7, comprising a fresh issue of Rs 1,600 crore and an offer-for-sale worth Rs 2,000 crore. On the same day, All Time Plastics, supported by Abakkus Asset Manager, will open its Rs 280 crore fresh issue and 43.85 lakh share OFS. Both IPOs will close on August 11, with price bands to be announced August 4.

The SME segment will see eight IPOs launch next week. Six of them—Bhadora Industries, Parth Electricals & Engineering, Jyoti Global Plast, Aaradhya Disposal Industries, BLT Logistics, and Essex Marine—will open on August 4 and close on August 6.

Sawaliya Foods Products and ANB Metal Cast will launch on August 7 and 8, closing on August 11 and 12, respectively.

Meanwhile, ongoing IPOs of Cash Ur Drive Marketing and Renol Polychem will close on August 4, and Flysbs Aviation on August 5.

On the listing front, 14 companies will debut, including five mainboard names.

Aditya Infotech and Laxmi India Finance will list on August 5, followed by NSDL, M&B Engineering, and Sri Lotus Developers on August 6.

Among SMEs, Umiya Mobile and Repono will list on August 4, Kaytex Fabrics on August 5, and Takyon Networks, Mehul Colours, and BD Industries (Pune) on

August 6.

Renol Polychem and Cash Ur Drive Marketing will debut on August 7, and Flysbs Aviation will wrap up the week with a listing on August 8. Agencies