IOC posts Q1 net profit of Rs 5,689 cr

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation declared financial and operational results for Q1 FY26 on Thursday. The company reported net profit of Rs 5,689 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 2,643 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. Improvement in net profit is mainly on account of higher refining and marketing margins being set off to some extent by inventory losses in Q1 FY26 as compared to inventory gains in Q1 FY25.

Indian Oil reported revenue from operations of Rs 72,18,608 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 2,15,989 crore in Q1 FY25.

At the group level, IndianOil reported Revenue from Operations of Rs 2,21,849 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 2,19,864 crore in Q1 FY25. The Net Profit for Q1 FY26 is Rs 6,808 crores as compared to Rs 3,723 crores in the corresponding quarter of previous year.

Refineries throughput for Q1 FY26 is 18.683 MMT with 107 per cent capacity utilisation as compared to 18.168 MMT in Q1 FY25. IndianOil’s cross country pipelines achieved throughput of 26.256 MMT in Q1 FY26 as compared to 25.811 MMT in Q1 FY25 improving by 2 per cent. The gross refining margin for Q1 FY26 is $2.15 per bbl as compared to $6.39 per bbl in Q1 FY25. However, normalised GRM for Q1 FY26 is $6.91 per bbl as compared to $2.84 per bbl in Q1 FY25.