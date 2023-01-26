IOC launches programme to train juvenile inmates

New Delhi: During the 74th Republic Day Celebrations, IOC (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) launched the fourth phase of its successful social outreach “Parivartan-Prison To Pride” campaign that has emerged as a beacon of hope for thousands of inmates across prisons in India. Under this outreach, IOC is facilitating training programs in various sports such as chess, basketball, badminton, volleyball and carrom across prisons in India to help improve the physical and mental well-being of inmates.

In a special event on Thursday, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IOC, launched the 4th phase of the campaign across 17 new prisons in nine states.

Vaidya also announced the rollout of “Nai Disha - Smile for Juvenile”, which would extend the benefits to over 2500 young inmates at three Juvenile Correction Centres in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai. Since its launch, IOC’s Parivartan has covered 37 Prisons spanning 20 states and 5 Union Territories, coaching over 1750 inmates in three phases. Underlining the resounding success of this social outreach, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IOC, said, “Parivartan is built on IOC’s core value of Care. It builds on our other welfare and rehabilitation measures for Prison Inmates, such as Fuel Stations run by

inmates”.

Speaking on IOC’s newly launched Nai Disha endeavour, Vaidya added, “This outreach is very close to my heart. I look forward to thoughts and suggestions from the prison authorities on strengthening this outreach. As the Energy of India, we are well aware of our social responsibilities and reaching out to the future generation is among our foremost social priorities”.