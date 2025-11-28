MillenniumPost
IOC inks pact with CIPET

BY MPost28 Nov 2025 11:09 PM IST
IOC inks pact with CIPET
Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) Refineries Division has signed an Agreement with Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology (CIPET) to launch a comprehensive skill development program, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility. The agreement was signed at the Refineries Headquarters in the presence of Arvind Kumar, Director (Refineries), Prof. Dr. Shishir Sinha, Director General of CIPET, and senior officials from both organizations. The residential programme will train 280 youth in machine operations for the plastic processing industry, enhancing their access to sustainable livelihoods.

