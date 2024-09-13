IOC holds felicitation ceremony to honour Indian para athletes for historic feat at Paris

New Delhi: IndianOil organised a grand felicitation ceremony to honour India’s para-athletes for their historic performance at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. In the just concluded Paris Paralympics, India secured a record 29 medals, including 7 Gold, 9 Silver, and 13 Bronze, marking its best-ever Paralympic performance. IndianOil, along with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), the apex body for Paralympic games in the country, has played a vital role in empowering Indian para-athletes by extending support to the para contingent since October 2023.

The event was held in the presence of Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Pankaj Jain, Secretary MoPNG, V Satish Kumar, Chairman and Director (Marketing), IndianOil along with senior government officials and PCI leadership.

Devendra Jhajharia, President of PCI, added, “My players trust me, and we are already preparing for our next outing. IndianOil’s support has been crucial in enabling our athletes to perform at their best. This partnership embodies resilience, strength, and

determination.”