IOC holds conference on affordable solar cooking

New Delhi: In a resolute move to tackle India’s persistent clean cooking challenges, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) took the lead in organising an avant-garde conference titled “Leveraging Carbon Finance for Affordable Solar Cooking.” This landmark event, held in the capital city, signifies a significant stride toward cleaner and more sustainable culinary practices in the nation.



The conference placed at its heart the fusion of carbon financing and government-backed initiatives, aimed at augmenting the affordability of clean cooking solutions. Amid the discourse, the focal point was the strategic delineation of the trajectory for the extensive adoption of Indian Oil’s trailblazing solar cooking technology.

The event came to fruition through a dynamic collaboration between IOC and eminent knowledge centers, Finovista and Modern Energy Cooking Services (MECS). An assembly of industry luminaries, representatives from Union and state governments, influential stakeholders, policymakers, and manufacturers congregated to deliberate on the pressing matter.

Umish Srivastva, Executive Director (AE & IOTDDC) at Indian Oil’s R&D Centre, accentuated the innovative nature of the PSU’s Indoor Solar Cooking System. Remarkably, this advanced system seamlessly operates on both solar and auxiliary energy sources, establishing it as a dependable cooking solution tailored to India’s multifaceted energy milieu.

While, Soumitra Chakraborty, Chief General Manager (Marketing Strategies) at Indian Oil, shared an ambitious vision during his welcome remarks. He envisaged the remarkable solar cooking solution, named Surya Nutan, to infiltrate three crore households in the upcoming years. This audacious goal, if realized, could wield transformative influence over India’s culinary landscape.

The conference generated an environment of synergy and inter-sectoral idea exchange. It squarely addressed the pressing demand to democratize clean cooking solutions, rendering them accessible and economically viable for a broader populace.

These efforts align seamlessly with India’s steadfast commitment to sustainable energy practices. Throughout the discourse, the spotlight remained on innovative strategies that not only democratize affordable clean cooking solutions but also contribute to environmental conservation, public health improvement, and societal advancement through carbon financing mechanisms.

The conference also stands as a clarion call to usher transformative change in India’s energy panorama. It convened visionaries, manufacturers, governmental bodies, subject-matter experts, policymakers, and invested stakeholders on a common platform. The event served as a crucible for insightful dialogues, knowledge dissemination, and the formulation of pragmatic and actionable strategies.

IOC, a colossus with a footprint encompassing oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources, has positioned itself at the forefront of India’s energy transformation. With a remarkable Revenue from Operations amounting to Rs 9,34,953 crores for the fiscal year 2022-23, this state-owned behemoth extends its influence to touch over a billion lives.