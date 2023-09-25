IOC Grand Prix of India- MotoGP Bharat 2023- ends in style

New Delhi: The IndianOil Grand Prix of India - MotoGP Bharat 2023, held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, came to a thrilling conclusion. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) proudly served as the title sponsor for this historic event. This sponsorship underlines IndianOil’s commitment to supporting and promoting sporting events that showcase India’s excellence on a global stage.

With the recent launches of several high-end premium fuels like XP 100, XP 95, XTRAGREEN, SERVO HYPERSPORT F5 etc. IndianOil has made its mark in the premium fuel sector. IndianOil Grand Prix of India- MotoGP Bharat 2023 is an ideal platform to celebrate India’s increasing prominence in the global sports arena.

This event has captured the attention of motorsport enthusiasts nationwide, as it hosted the world’s top motorcycle racers who demonstrated their exceptional skills and pushed the limits of speed and precision. MotoGP, the premier motorcycle racing championship globally, has a massive fan following, reaching hundreds of millions of fans worldwide. This year introduced a new format with Sprint races, a first in its history, making the 2023 Indian Round a momentous occasion.

MotoGP is the second most watched Motorsport event in the world with a global reach of 450 million households and is broadcast live in 200 countries. The India Round is being watched by over 100,000 people live on the Circuit, per day, and millions of people within the country over TV and Streaming platforms.

IndianOil’s association with MotoGP Bharat 2023 reflects the company’s dedication to supporting the growth of sports in India and nurturing young talents in motorsports. It also aligns with IndianOil’s commitment to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among Indian citizens.

The final rounds of MotoGP Bharat 2023 created an electrifying atmosphere, with the event kicking off with warm-up sessions and a Rider Fan Parade. The charismatic actor John Abraham added to the excitement as he revved up his Ducati and took to the track, leaving fans craving for more action.

The racing featured Moto3 with 16 laps, followed by Moto2 with 18 laps, and culminated in the prestigious MotoGP category with 21 laps. Marco Bezzecchi from the Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) team secured the inaugural MotoGP championship finishing the laps in 36m 59.157s in the IndianOil Grand Prix of India.