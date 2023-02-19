IOC extends help to provide healthy food to school children in Rajasthan

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has taken a step towards caring for the underprivileged school children. IOC through Akshaya Patra Foundation (NGO) provided two food delivery vehicles in the state of Rajasthan.

Both the delivery vehicles were flagged off by Alok Kumar Panda, Executive Director and State Head, Rajasthan, IOC in the presence of Raghupati Das, In- Charge of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Rajasthan. The vehicles will be delivering meal to poor school children free of cost in Rajasthan.

Speaking on the Occasion Panda said that IOC is dedicated to providing Care for the community through its CSR initiatives. He expressed his happiness that Rajasthan State Office of IOC has been able to contribute towards this noble cause.

IOC has spent Rs 24.33 lakh towards this cause. The vehicles would run on CNG which would again be aligned with the Sustainability Approach of the IOC. With these additional vehicles Akshaya Patra Foundation would be able to cater more children in wider geographical areas. In his address Raghupati Das, Incharge Akshaya Patra Foundation, Rajasthan expressed his gratitude to IOC for this great Initiative.