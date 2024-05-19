IOC exports premium fuel XP100 to Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India’s energy major, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), exported its first-ever parcel of the superior 100 octane premium fuel, XP100 from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), Nava Sheva, Navi Mumbai.

Tailored for premium high-end vehicles, XP100 is set to offer superior performance for its customers in Sri Lanka.

This milestone of exporting XP100 to Sri Lanka symbolises IOC’s ambition to become a global energy player, recognised not just for the scale of operations but also for the quality of products and contributions to a sustainable future.

Flagging off the inaugural shipment, V Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), Indian Oil Corporation stated: “Today marks a momentous occasion as another one of our products moves out to conquer new markets in Sri Lanka. This is the third time we are taking a product offshore, showcasing our potential to send quality products from India to the world.”

Sujoy Choudhary, Director (Planning & Business Development) and Chairman Lanka IOC shared “This is a historic day as we flag off our premium product XP100 to Sri Lanka. We have drawn up comprehensive promotional schemes to ensure this product gets wider visibility and

acceptability.”

India’s first 100 octane petrol XP100 is domestically developed, leveraging the company’s indigenous Octamax Technology.

Designed for high-end vehicles, XP100 is distinguished by its exceptional anti-knock properties is engineered to enhance engine performance, faster acceleration, smoother drivability and improved fuel economy.

It’s advanced formulation reduces engine deposits and emissions in high compression ratio engines, optimizing vehicle performance and longevity while minimizing maintenance.

Exceeding IS-2796 specifications, XP100 is also eco-friendly fuel with significantly reduced tailpipe emissions.

The event was attended by Girish Thomas, GM (Traffic), JNPT, Lanka IOC team, IndianOil employees and port authorities.