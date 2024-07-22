IOC equips Indian Navy with green hydrogen fuel cell bus

New Delhi: In a significant milestone towards promoting sustainable, eco-friendly transportation solutions, IndianOil has handed over a state-of-the-art green hydrogen fuel cell bus to the Indian Navy. This landmark event was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IndianOil and the Indian Navy to pioneer the deployment of hydrogen fuel cell technology for heavy-duty e-mobility.

In the presence of Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, S M Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil and senior officials of IndianOil and Indian Navy, the MoU was exchanged between

Vice Admiral Deepak Kapoor, Controller of Logistics, Indian Navy and Dr Kannan Chandrasekaran, Executive Director, IndianOil at the Nau Sena Bhawan, New Delhi.

It is pertinent to mention here that IndianOil is currently operating 15 fuel cell buses in Delhi-NCR and Gujarat, accumulating a total mileage of 300,000 kilometres, where each bus is expected to run at least 20000 kms.

This initiative aims to promote hydrogen and fuel cell technology for heavy-duty e-mobility, positioning the Indian Navy as a pioneer in evaluating this technology in collaboration with IndianOil, the premier energy company of India.