IOC declares 2023 as year of strengthening its green resolve

Kolkata: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has declared 2023 as the year of strengthening its green resolve.



Sharing details on Indian Oil’s net-zero strategy, LKS Chauhan, ED & SH WBSO, Indian Oil, said, “Indian Oil plans to achieve two-thirds of emission reduction through energy efficiency, electrification, and fuel replacement efforts, while about a third of the total emission would be mitigated through options such as CCUS, nature-based solutions and purchase of carbon credits”.

“We are undergoing a remarkable transformation which is almost revolutionary. We are reducing dependence on imported fuels by promoting biofuel blending, green hydrogen, and introduction of electric vehicles” he highlighted. He emphasised green baskets developed by Indian Oil such as XP 95, XP100, XTRAGREEN, and other eco-friendly lubricants.

Chauhan also said Indian Oil is working on three CNG stations in Midnapore GA. “We will bring the CNG from Durgapur in cascades. Also, Indian Oil has 21 retail outlets in West Bengal which supply CNG to vehicles. Further IOCL is looking forward to expanding the number of CNG station networks in different parts of the state in phase wise manner” he highlighted.