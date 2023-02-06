IOC chief inaugurates special outreach programme Nai Disha-Smile for Juvenile

New Delhi: Taking forward the recently rolled-out initiative of Nai Disha – Smile for Juvenile, S M Vaidya, Chairman, inaugurated this special outreach programme at Adharshila Observation Home for Boys-II at Kingsway Camp in Delhi, on Monday. Also present on the occasion were Garima Gupta, IAS, Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), Delhi; Krishan Kumar, IAS, Director, DWCD; Shyam Bohra, ED & SH, Delhi State Office and other senior officers from IndianOil and DWCD. As part of the programme, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has provided sports facilities, along with facilitating coaching by experts in six sports at the Centre.

Talking about IOC’s various social endeavors, especially Nai Disha, Vaidya said, “As the Energy of India, we are well aware of our social responsibilities and reaching out to the future generation is among our foremost social priorities. We are determined to take the mission forward and spread smiles among the youngsters through sports. This outreach is very close to my heart. And I look forward to thoughts and suggestions from the authorities on strengthening this outreach.”

He also talked about the importance of sports in creating positive energy and how sports training can bring in a big change in the thought process and people’s lives by channelizing their energies properly, besides making them

healthy.