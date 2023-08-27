IOC announces Sanjeev Kapoor as brand ambassador for XTRATEJ LPG

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) proudly announced its collaboration with renowned Celebrity Chef Sanjeev Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its innovative Indane XTRATEJ LPG brand.

The announcement was made at the prestigious Indane XtraTej Hotelier Harmony Meet in Bengaluru, a confluence of culinary excellence and industry insights.

The event witnessed the unveiling of the new XTRATEJ TV commercial featuring Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who commended IndianOil’s commitment to culinary innovation and efficiency. Kapoor praised the company’s dedication to creating a cost-efficient solution that conserves LPG while enhancing business operations, thereby meeting evolving customer expectations.

Satish Kumar, Director (Marketing), IndianOil, revealed the brand-new video commercial for the Indane XTRATEJ LPG brand in the presence of Sanjeev Kapoor, K Sailendra, Executive Director (LPG)-HO, P Gur Prasad, Executive Director & State Head of IndianOil in Karnataka, and Sandeep Sharma, Executive Director (Corporate Communications & Branding), HO.

K Sailendra, Executive Director (LPG) in his address, highlighted the substantial efforts invested by the R&D team to craft an additive for LPG, resulting in the birth of the innovative product, XTRATEJ. The product’s initial trial took place in Belgaum, Karnataka, and since then, IndianOil has observed significant year-on-year growth in market volume.

Sathish Kumar, Director (Marketing), underscored IndianOil’s enduring commitment to customers. Holding a remarkable 45 per cent market share, IndianOil caters to a staggering 16 crore customers connections and delivers 27 lakh cylinders daily.