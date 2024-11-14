The Department of Fisheries, MoFAH&D, Organized Investors Meet 2024: Investment Opportunities in Fisheries and Aquaculture sector of Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 14th November 2024 at Swaraj Dweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the gracious presence of Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D) and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Admiral D K Joshi, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, NM, VSM (Retd.) Lieutenant Governor, Andaman & Nicobar Islands , Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Hon’ble Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Shri George Kurian, Hon’ble Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Minority Affairs, Secretary (Fisheries), Department of Fisheries , MoFAH&D, Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and other dignitaries.

Investors from various parts of the country specializing in technologies related to Tuna Fishing and Seaweed also participated in the event namely such as Merchant Ventures Pvt. Ltd, Mumbai, Uday Aqua Connects Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, Sams Discus India, Mumbai, Aqualine Exports, Kerela, ANEMCO Pvt. Ltd., Sri Vijaya Puram, Sea6 Energy Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore, S Raja Rao Sea Foods, Sri Vijaya Puram, Joecons Marine Exports Pvt. Ltd., Goa, Nila Marine Export, Sri Vijaya Puram, Low Now Cargo Import Limited, Thailand, Babla Pearls, Mumbai, Continental Marines, Visakhapatnam, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Pune, Arbee Biomarine Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Mysore, Motherhood Foods, Banglaore, Jeelani Marine Products, Ratnagiri, Z A Food Products, Kolkata, Canares aquaculture LLP., Karnataka and Blue Catch, Mumbai

The global tuna industry, valued at over $40 billion annually, plays a major role in the blue economy. The Andaman & Nicobar Islands represent a prime opportunity for this sector, with a vast 6 lakh square km Exclusive Economic Zone rich in high-value tuna species and an untapped oceanic potential of 60,000 metric tons. This includes 24,000 metric tons for Yellowfin and 2,000 metric tons for Skipjack, while current harvests stand at just 4,420 metric tons, leaving ample room for expansion. Strategically located near Southeast Asia, the islands offer efficient trade routes by sea and air, ideally positioning India to expand its tuna export capabilities.

In this context, The Department of Fisheries, GoI, under PMMSY, launched of the developing a Tuna Cluster in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, focusing on investment in infrastructure, investor partnerships, training, and capacity-building to strengthen operations and boost global competitiveness in tuna fisheries.

Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Hon’ble Union Minister highlighted the transformative initiatives led by the Government of India, including PMMSY, PM-MSKY , FIDF, and the Blue Revolution, supported by an unprecedented investment of ₹38,572 crore since 2015. He expressed gratitude to the investors for their active participation and emphasized the vast export potential in the fisheries sector of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, encouraging investors to seize these opportunities. The minister envisioned the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a future hub for fisheries exports, noting that the government is also working to strengthen trade with Southeast Asian countries. Additionally, he outlined efforts to promote deep-sea fishing and develop post-harvest processing facilities to help achieve the export target of ₹1 lakh crore. Union minister emphasized on creating modern fishing infrastructure in A&N for sustainably utilising huge untapped resources of this region.

Admiral D.K. Joshi, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, addressed key challenges facing the fisheries sector in the region, including logistical issues due to limited connectivity with Southeast Asia, delays in trade clearances caused by the absence of MPEDA and EIC offices (with Chennai being the nearest office), and the need for improved transport infrastructure. To address these challenges, a direct flight connecting the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with Southeast Asia though Kuala Lumpur, Indonesia, will be inaugurated on 16th November 2024, enabling the enabling trade connectivity. first export consignment may be sent via the return flight. Additionally, for seafood exports promotion from Andaman And Nicobar Islands, the MPEDA and EIC have established desk offices at Port Blair enhancing the efficiency of trade clearances and facilitating smoother operations.

Shri George Kurian, Hon’ble Minister of State, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Minority Affairs, shed light on the immense potential of fisheries and tourism sector in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. The minister highlighted the rich resources. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands offer a prime opportunity for fisheries development, with around 6.0 lakh square km of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) rich in under-exploited sea resources, particularly Tuna and Tuna like high valued species, estimated at 60,000 metric tons. Their proximity to Southeast Asian countries enables efficient sea and air trade, while the pristine waters support sustainable fishing practices. He further encouraged that these resources must be utilized sustainably and at its best.

Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Hon’ble Minister of State for MoFAH&D and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, emphasized the immense potential of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands to enhance livelihoods and generate employment. He noted that the Government of India has strengthened the fisheries sector through technological advancements like Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) and Biofloc technology. The Minister highlighted various welfare schemes and programs, urging stakeholders to take advantage of these opportunities. To ensure the safety of fishermen at sea, the government has initiated the installation of 1 lakh transponders on fishing vessels and boats. He also addressed the challenges posed by climate change and encouraged the promotion of sustainable practices in fisheries.

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary (Fisheries) at the Department of Fisheries, MoFAH&D, highlighted the impressive growth of India’s fisheries sector and emphasized the vast opportunities within the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He noted the record-high marine exports for 2023-24, supported by the expansion of fish processing units and storage capacity. The Secretary called for greater private sector involvement in underdeveloped areas like sea cage culture and marine ornamental fisheries, which are key to both economic growth and biodiversity conservation. He stressed the vision to enhance production and productivity, including improvements in post-harvest processing and technology infusion, with a focus on digitizing the fisheries sector. It was assured that the Department of Fisheries remains committed to the sustainable, equitable, and economical development of the sector.

This engaging event was a landmark occasion, bringing fishers, fish farmers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders, government officials, and enthusiastic participants together from the vibrant fisheries and aquaculture sector.