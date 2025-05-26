‘Investing in India’ book highlights India’s investment potential over China

New Delhi: The book Investing in India was officially released on May 24, 2025 at the India International Center in New Delhi. The event witnessed the presence of the Attorney General of India, R Venkataramani, accompanied by Justice N Wazari, Senior Advocate Amal Kr. Ganguli, and Rajya Sabha Members Deepak Prakash & Shamik Bhattacharyya.

Also gracing the occasion were former Chief Justice of India Justice VN Khare, former Supreme Court Judge Hemant Gupta, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, and several senior advocates, bureaucrats, and industry experts.

The book’s author, Som Mandal — Managing Partner of Fox Mandal and an internationally recognised legal expert — addressed the audience, emphasising India’s growing appeal as a global investment destination. Mandal argued that India’s robust judicial system, strong protection of intellectual property, and adherence to the rule of law make it a superior choice for foreign investors compared to China.

Investing in India serves as a comprehensive guide for investors navigating the complexities of the Indian market. It covers vital regulatory frameworks, including FDI policies, securities regulations, taxation, and compliance requirements. The book offers a structured approach for seasoned investors, entrepreneurs, and foreign entities aiming to establish operations in India.