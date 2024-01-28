Invest Goa summit to begin today

Panaji: The Invest Goa 2024 Summit which will feature 24 different speakers addressing potential key sectors of the coastal state will begin on Monday in Goa.

The Summit is a collaborative initiative by the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (Goa-IDC) and the Confederation of Indian Industry bringing together industry leaders and key stakeholders which promises to be a key platform for fostering dialogue and enhancing investment prospects in the state

of Goa.

The spokesman of the summit said that the distinguished line-up of speakers include Suresh Prabhu, Former Union Minister, R Dinesh, President-CII, Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Piruz Khambatta Past Chairman, CII Western Region, Swati Salgaocar Dy. Chairperson-CII WR President and others.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, State Industries Minister Mauvin Godinho, Chairman of Goa-IDC Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco and others will also be addressing the event.

“The event will feature 24 speakers addressing on potential key sectors of Goa. Deliberations will cover significant reforms and new policy formulations by the state government. Invest Goa 2024 is set to be a premier assembly of CXOs (Chief Experience Officer), Senior Business Executives, Diplomats, Industry experts, and government officials,” the spokesman said.

He said that the highlight of the event will include the launch of the ‘Goa-IDC Regulation Book,’ a comprehensive compilation of recently amended regulations by Goa-IDC aimed at enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in the state.

“The new set of rules is expected to unlock the gates for industrial investment in the state providing a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. Additionally, Goa IDC will launch the ‘Goa Industrial Land Bank’ and also unveil the ‘Goa-IDC portal,’ providing a digital platform for its investors for seamless interaction and information,” the spokesman said.