International Day of Women in Mining: Vedanta celebrates India’s largest cohort of Women in Mining

New Delhi: Ahead of International Day of Women in Mining, Vedanta Ltd celebrated India’s largest cohort of women in underground mining. Vedanta and Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL) were the first in India to induct women in underground mining in 2019. Over 550 women work in core mining operations across the company’s various businesses. India’s leading energy transition metals, critical minerals, energy & technology conglomerate, Vedanta is spearheading gender inclusivity across its operations in the country. With over 22 per cent gender diversity, Vedanta’s workforce includes more than 3,000 women employees who are making significant contributions to the sector. This is a substantial representation of women in the metals & mining sector when compared to Vedanta’s domestic peers. The natural resources sector has historically faced glaring under-representation of women in its workforce. However, Vedanta has achieved many firsts in this sector such as the country’s first underground women miners and all-women underground mine rescue teams at Hindustan Zinc Limited. Also, HZL has the distinction of having three all-women underground mine rescue teams, the highest in India.

In addition to mining, the company has a high representation of women in core metal production operations as well. For instance, the company has an all-women aluminium production line (potline) and an all-women locomotive operations unit. The company provides differentiated career enhancement opportunities in this high-growth sector with the global boom in critical minerals and energy transition metals. Vedanta is actively bridging the skill gap within this sector by offering exciting career options irrespective of gender. Speaking on the occasion, Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Non-Executive Director – Vedanta Ltd & Chairperson – Hindustan Zinc Ltd, said, “At Vedanta, we are deeply committed to creating an inclusive workplace that ensures equal opportunity for all. Women-led development is now central to sustainable growth in India, and we are dedicated to advancing this cause. Metals & mining is going to be intrinsic to a low-carbon future, and we need to bridge the skill gap in this sector. From India’s first unground women miners to India’s first women rescue team - the women at Vedanta are breaking the glass ceiling. Through progressive policies we hope to leverage and empower this talent pool of women. We are building a future where diversity fuels innovation, inclusion accelerates progress, and every individual is empowered to make a meaningful, lasting impact.”