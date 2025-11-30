Insurance, 8 other economic bills to be taken up in Winter Session

New Delhi: The government has listed nine key economic bills—including amendments to insurance laws and new levies on sin goods such as tobacco and pan masala—for the Winter Session of Parliament starting December 1 and running through December 19.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025–26 will also be presented during the session.

According to the list shared with MPs, the Centre plans to introduce the Insurance Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which aims to raise the FDI limit in the insurance sector from 74% to 100% as part of next-generation financial reforms. The insurance sector has so far attracted ₹82,000 crore in foreign investment.

Two taxation-related bills—the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025—will also be introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. These seek to replace the GST compensation cess with new excise duties on cigarettes, tobacco products, and pan masala. The proposed cess on pan masala aims to bolster resources for national security and public health by taxing machinery and processes used in manufacturing. Currently, both tobacco and pan masala attract 28% GST plus a variable compensation cess. The Securities Markets Code Bill, 2025, is also on the agenda. It proposes merging the SEBI Act, Depositories Act and Securities Contracts Regulation Act into a single unified code to simplify securities market regulation.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025—intended to decriminalise minor offences to improve ease of doing business—will come up for discussion after being reviewed by a Select Committee.

Other proposed legislation includes amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, the Manipur GST law, national highways regulations, and corporate laws.