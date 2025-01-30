‘Installations under PM Surya Ghar Yojana to touch 20 lakh-mark by October’

New Delhi: Rooftop installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana are expected to touch the 20 lakh-mark by October 2025, Union Minister Shripad Naik said on Thursday.

By March, around 10 lakh installations are expected to happen, the Minister of State of Power and New & Renewable Energy said while addressing the third Discom Conclave 2025 event organised by industry body PHDCCI in the national capital.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative transforming India’s energy landscape with a

bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027, the minister said.

Naik said installations under the scheme are expected to exceed 10 lakh by March and the numbers will double to 20 lakh by October.

It will reach 40 lakh by March 2026, and ultimately achieve the target of one crore by March 2027, the minister said.