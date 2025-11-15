Inox Wind Q2 PAT up 43% to Rs 121 cr

Noida: Inox Wind Ltd (IWL), India’s leading wind energy solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Continuing on its robust growth journey, IWL delivered its best ever second quarter financial and operational performance.

IWL posted revenues of Rs 1,162 crore, up 56 per cent YoY and its EBITDA increased 48 per cent YoY to Rs 271 crore.

The company’s PBT was up 93 per cent YoY to Rs 169 crore while PAT was up 43 per cent YoY to Rs 121 crore, despite a deferred tax charge of Rs 49 cr during the quarter (a non-cash accounting adjustment). Cash PAT surged 66 per cent YoY to Rs 220 crore.

IWL’s order execution during the quarter increased to 202 MW, with order book at > 3.2 GW providing revenue visibility of 18-24 months. IWL had won ~ 400 MW of orders from multiple new as well as existing customers.

IWL’s new manufacturing plant at Kalyangarh, Ahmedabad, Gujarat is ramping up its operations. The unit manufactures nacelles & hubs for IWL’s state-of-the-art 3.3 MW WTGs and is future-ready for the upcoming 4X MW turbines as well. Transformer facility in Rajasthan which manufactures 3-5 MVA transformers is operating at high utilization. Inox Wind is also setting up a new blade & tower manufacturing unit at Karnataka, its first unit in South India, to be operationalized in 2026.

IWL's O&M subsidiary Inox Green has invested to acquire multi-gigawatt wind O&M assets taking its O&M portfolio to ~12.5 GW. With its strong growth prospects, company is on course to become India's largest renewable O&M company. Further, the scheme of demerger of Inox Green's substation business and its subsequent merger into Inox Renewable Solutions received approvals from the company's shareholders & creditors.