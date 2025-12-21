Inox Clean Energy buys Vibrant Energy’s power portfolio for Rs 5,000 crore

New Delhi: Inox Clean Energy Ltd has signed definitive agreements with Australia-based Macquarie Corporate Holdings Pty Ltd and other shareholders to acquire Vibrant Energy, which has a renewable energy portfolio of 1,337 MW. The Noida-based INOXGFL Group company did not disclose the transaction value, though industry sources peg it at around Rs 5,000 crore.

Vibrant Energy is a diversified renewable energy independent power producer in India, with about 800 MW of capacity already operational.

Its projects are spread across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and are backed by long-term power purchase agreements of around 20 years with major commercial and industrial customers, including global MNCs.

INOXGFL Group Executive Director Devansh Jain said the acquisition would help Inox Clean scale up capacity to 3 GW by FY26-end and move towards its 10 GW target by FY28.