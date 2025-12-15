D V Kapur Foundation organized the First DV Kapur Foundation Energy Innovation Awards at SCOPE Complex in New Delhi on 12th December 2025. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to Govt of India, felicitated the winners. The ceremony was also graced by Suresh Prabhu, former Union Minister & Chairman, DV Kapur Foundation; Padma Vibhushan, Anil Kakodkar, former Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission and Chairman of Grand Jury; D V Kapur, Founder of the Foundation and founder Chairman of NTPC Ltd; R V Shahi, Former Secretary (MoP) and a Trustee Member of DV Kapur Foundation and a Member of the Grand Jury, Ajay Mathur, former DG, International Solar Alliance; and Dr Rangan Banerjee, Director (IIT-Delhi), NTPC’s top leadership; and energy sector leaders