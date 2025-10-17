Infosys Q2 net profit rises 13% to Rs 7,364 crore

New Delhi: IT major Infosys on Thursday reported a 13.2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,364 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, driven by strong large deal wins and steady growth across key business segments. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 6,506 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew 8.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 44,490 crore from Rs 40,986 crore in Q2 FY25. Infosys also revised its FY26 revenue growth outlook to 2–3 per cent in constant currency terms, raising the lower end from 1 per cent projected earlier, while maintaining its operating margin guidance at 20–22 per cent.

“We had a strong performance in Q2. Our operating margin stood at 21 per cent, and deals totalled $3.1 billion, of which 67 per cent were new contracts. We also announced a $1.6 billion mega deal after the quarter’s close and added 8,000 employees,” said Salil Parekh, Infosys MD and CEO.

The company’s free cash flow rose to Rs 9,677 crore, 131 per cent of net profit. Financial services—its largest segment—grew 5.6 per cent, while manufacturing rose 9.3 per cent, communications 5.7 per cent, hi-tech 8.3 per cent, and energy and utilities 2.4 per cent. However, retail declined slightly, and life sciences fell 8.9 per cent.

North America remained Infosys’ biggest market, contributing 56.3 per cent of revenue with 1.7 per cent growth, followed by Europe, which rose 10.6 per cent to account for 31.7 per cent, and India, contributing 2.9 per cent. The company’s headcount increased by 8,203 to 3,31,991 employees, while attrition rose to 14.3 per cent, up from 12.9 per cent a year ago but slightly lower sequentially.

On the proposed H-1B visa fee hike to $100,000, Parekh said Infosys plans to increase local hiring in the US and already operates multiple digital and AI hubs there. “Most of our people in the US don’t require sponsorship. We will continue serving clients without any disruption,” he said.

Commenting on AI opportunities, Parekh said Infosys has built strong partnerships with global tech firms and sees “huge potential in the enterprise AI space,” though the global market remains mixed due to inflation and cost constraints in some sectors.

Infosys declared an interim dividend of Rs 23 per share, up 9.5 per cent from last year, and announced a Rs 18,000 crore share buyback pending shareholder approval, CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said.