Infosys promoters ‘opt out’ of share buyback

New Delhi: Infosys promoters and promoter group, including Nandan M Nilekani and Sudha Murty, have decided not to participate in the company’s Rs 18,000 crore share buyback, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The promoters collectively hold 13.05 per cent of the company’s equity as on the buyback announcement date.

“...the Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company have expressed their intention of not participating in the Buyback vide their letters dated September 14, 2025, September 16, 2025, September 17, 2025, September 18, 2025 and September 19, 2025.

“Pursuant to the proposed Buyback and depending on the response to the Buyback, the voting rights of the Promoters and Promoter Group in the Company, which constitutes 13.05 per cent as on the date of the Public Announcement, may change,” Infosys said.

Infosys promoters include company co-founder N R Narayana Murthy’s wife Sudha N Murty, daughter Akshata Murty, and son Rohan Murty. It also includes company co-founder Nandan Nilekani, his wife Rohini Nilekani, and children Nihar and Janhavi Nilekani. Other co-founders and their families are also promoters of the company.