Infosys partners with Anthropic for artificial intelligence solutions

New Delhi: Infosys on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration with American artificial intelligence company Anthropic to develop and deploy advanced enterprise AI solutions for companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

The partnership will launch in telecommunication sector a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations, before expanding into other regulated sectors, Infosys said in a statement.

“The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to ensuring AI drives real transformational value, not just efficiency gains,” it said.

At the core of the collaboration is the integration of Anthropic’s Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings. The companies aim to help enterprises automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery and adopt AI with governance and transparency suited to regulated environments.

A key focus will be agentic AI - systems capable of independently handling multi-step tasks such as claims processing, compliance reviews and code generation and testing.

Using tools including the Claude Agent SDK, the companies plan to enable AI agents that can operate persistently across long, complex processes.

The partnership will also support modernization of legacy systems, combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce infrastructure upgrade costs.

Separately, Infosys unveiled its AI First Value Framework, aiming to tap a $300–400 billion incremental AI services opportunity by 2030 as enterprises scale up generative and agentic AI adoption.

Powered by its Infosys Topaz suite, the framework is designed to help companies move from pilot projects to enterprise-wide AI operating models. Citing a Nasscom-McKinsey report, Infosys said the shift marks a new frontier for IT services.

Its AI strategy is built on two pillars: capturing fresh demand across six AI value pools and embedding AI into existing services to deepen client engagement.

The six pools span AI strategy and engineering, AI-ready data platforms, process transformation, agentic legacy modernization, physical AI and AI trust.

Infosys said it is working with 90 per cent of its top 200 clients on AI initiatives, with over 4,600 projects underway and more than 30 new AI offerings launched.