Infosys March quarter profit declines 11.7% to Rs 7,033 crore, revenue rises to Rs 40,925 crore

New Delhi: India’s second-largest IT company Infosys on Thursday reported an 11.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,033 crore for FY25 March quarter. It had posted a profit (attributable to owners of the company) of Rs 7,969 crore in the year-ago period.

The company has exceeded its guidance for the full fiscal year. Infosys had raised the 2024-25 fiscal year revenue guidance to 4.5-5 per cent, up from 3.75-4.50 per cent.

The company has guided for a revenue growth of 0-3 per cent in constant currency terms in the current fiscal year.

Infosys CEO and MD Salil Parekh said the company is on track to hire 20,000 freshers this fiscal year, as announced earlier.

Revenues for the quarter under review came in at Rs 40,925 crore, 7.9 per cent higher from Rs 37,923 crore in Q4 FY24.

Sequentially, the company’s profits rose 3.3 per cent, but revenues declined 2 per cent.

For the full FY25, profits saw a marginal increase of 1.8 per cent to Rs 26,713 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenues climbed 6.06 per cent to reach Rs 1,62,990 crore with the company bagging a large deal with a total contract value of $11.6 billion for the year, with 56 per cent net new wins. The operating margin of the company increased 0.9 per cent year-on-year while there was a 0.3 per cent decline in the margin on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

“We have built a resilient organisation with sharp focus on client-centricity and responsiveness to the market, thanks to the trust of our clients and dedication of our employees,” Parekh said. “Our performance for the year has been robust in terms of revenues, expansion in operating margins and highest-ever free cash generation. Our depth in AI, cloud and digital and strength in cost-efficiency, automation, and consolidation position us well for the needs of our clients,” Parekh said.

He said the company has improved margins despite multiple headwinds.

“We have paid higher variable pay to our employees. We had many of the large deals ramping up during this period. We did an acquisition, so there was an acquisition-related impact. Despite all of those headwinds, we have been able to increase our margins by 50 basis points,” Parekh said.

As per the filing, the company’s cash flow for 2024-25 was $4.1 billion. Company CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka said the amount was the highest ever in the company’s history.