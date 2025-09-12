Infosys board approves record Rs 18K cr share buyback program

New Delhi: IT services giant Infosys on Thursday said its board has approved the company’s largest-ever share buyback program worth Rs 18,000 crore.

Infosys will buy 10 crore fully paid-up equity shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, representing up to 2.41 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at Rs 1,800 per share, which reflects a premium of around 19 per cent over Thursday’s closing price on BSE.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on September 11, 2025, has considered and approved a proposal to buyback equity shares for an amount of Rs 18,000 crore at a price of Rs 1,800 per equity share,” Infosys said in an exchange filing. At the end of June 2025 quarter, the company had reported a free cash flow of USD 884 million (around Rs 7,805 crore).

Shares of the company closed at Rs 1509.50 apiece, down by 1.51 per cent compared to the previous close at BSE, on Thursday.

Infosys had announced its first share buyback back program in 2017. The company at that time had purchased 11.3 crore shares or up to 4.92 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company at a price of Rs 1,150 per Equity Share amounting to around Rs 13,000 crore.