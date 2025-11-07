Infosys announces record date for Rs18K crore share buyback

New Delhi: Infosys, India’s second-largest IT firm, has set November 14, 2025, as the record date for its Rs 18,000 crore share buyback, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Eligible shareholders as of that date can participate in the repurchase.

The board had approved the buyback on September 11, 2025, marking Infosys’ first such move since 2022.

The buyback aims to repurchase shares from existing shareholders to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital

structure.