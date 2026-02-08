Inflation data, Q3 earnings to drive market this week

New Delhi: Inflation data, trading activity of foreign investors and global trends would dictate sentiment in the stock market this week, according to analysts.

Besides, geopolitical developments and Q3 earnings will also guide market movement during the week.

“This week features several important domestic and global triggers. In India, investors will closely track retail inflation data due on February 12 and foreign exchange reserves data on February 13, for insights into price trends and external sector stability.

“The earnings calendar stays active, with key results expected from Titan Company and Mahindra & Mahindra, which may drive stock-specific action. Globally, participants will monitor a heavy US data calendar and performance of the Nasdaq Composite following its recent decline,” Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Limited, said.

From the Q3 earnings space, Ashok Leyland, ONGC, Bajaj Electricals and Eicher Motors will also be announcing their results during the week.