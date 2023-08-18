Industry should work seriously to address fodder shortage: Rupala

New Delhi: Highlighting the issue of fodder shortage, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said on Friday that the animal feed industry should take serious steps in an innovative manner to address the current shortage of fodder in the country.



Asking the industry to look into the issue of fodder shortage and find a new solution, Rupala said, “Currently, we are facing the problem of fodder in the country. To address this problem, the industry should take serious steps in innovative ways and on a new scale.”

“Besides, the industry should think about scaling up the fodder production so that the cost does not rise and impact milk prices. If the cost of feed/fodder rises, its impact is on milk prices. It also affects the income of dairy farmers,” Rupala said while addressing a symposium organised by industry body CLFMA of India.

The minister further said that there is a need to adopt modern as well as traditional methods in agriculture and animal husbandry to make the rural areas more prosperous.

In a normal year, the country faces a deficit of 12.15 percent green fodder, 25-26 percent of dry fodder and 36 percent of concentrated fodder. The deficits are mainly due to seasonal and regional factors.

Highlighting various steps taken to boost this livestock and dairying sector, Rupala said that the govt is linking technology with the dairy sector and helping open new avenues. Even fund allocation after creating a new ministry has increased.