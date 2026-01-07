Industry Min Goyal seeks investment from Liechtenstein

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday invited companies from Liechtenstein to invest in India and leverage the India-EFTA trade pact to expand their presence.

India and the four-nation European bloc EFTA implemented a free trade agreement last year.

The European Free Trade Association (EFTA) members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Under the pact, India has received an investment commitment of USD 100 billion over the next 15 years.

Goyal was in Liechtenstein for an official visit.

He said India offers scale and reform momentum, a large and expanding consumer market, a deepening industrial base, and a sustained focus on ease of doing business, digitisation and infrastructure-led competitiveness.

He invited Liechtenstein companies to use the agreement as a platform to grow their India presence, build manufacturing and innovation partnerships, and participate in India’s expanding opportunities across sectors.

Both sides also exchanged views on the global business environment.

With supply chains facing disruptions, uncertainties, and sharper volatility, India and Liechtenstein can combine strengths to offer stability and predictability to investors and enterprises, the Commerce ministry said.

“India’s scale, talent, and manufacturing depth can complement Liechtenstein’s specialised industrial capabilities, high-value innovation, and financial expertise,” it added. Together, both countries can create resilient value chains and a reliable investment bridge, sending a signal of confidence and hope in an increasingly unsettled world.