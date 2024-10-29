Indraprastha Gas Ltd September qtr PAT jumps 7.4% to `431.09 crore

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd on Monday announced its financial results for Q2 FY25, while continuing its growth momentum. The Board has declared an interim dividend at the rate of 275 per cent i.e. Rs 5.50 per share.

As per the unaudited Q2 results announced by the company, IGL’s Profit after tax (PAT) has sequentially shown an increase of 7.4 per cent from Rs 401.45 cr in the first quarter to Rs 431.09 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

However, due to substantial increase in the input gas cost, there has been a decline in net profit as compared to Rs 534.81 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal.

The company recorded an overall sales volume growth of 9 per cent over the corresponding quarter in the last fiscal, with the average daily sale going up from 8.30 mmscmd to 9.03 mmscmd during the quarter.

Product wise, both and PNG recorded sales volume growth of 9 per cent in the quarter as compared to corresponding quarter last year.

Within PNG, while domestic PNG recorded sales volume growth of 12 per cent, the sales volume in Industrial and Commercial sector grew by 11 per cent during the quarter against Q2 FY24.

The total gross sales value during the quarter has moved to Rs 4069.83 crore against Rs 3804.35 crore during Q1 FY25, thereby showing a growth of 7 per cent.