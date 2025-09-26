Indraprastha Gas holds 26th AGM

New Delhi: Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), India’s largest CNG distribution company, reported record growth in FY25, Chairman Raj Kumar Dubey told shareholders at the 26th Annual General Meeting held virtually on Friday.

IGL added over 3.7 lakh new PNG connections during the year, overcoming operational hur-dles, and commissioned 72 new CNG stations, taking its total to 954.

The company posted a gross turnover of Rs 16,400 crore and a PAT of Rs 1,468 crore. Consolidated PAT, including contributions from associate companies CUGL and MNGL, stood at Rs 1,713 crore, while net worth crossed Rs 9,284 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Dubey said IGL is exploring renewable energy integration, including a joint venture with Ra-jasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd to set up a solar power project.

It is also working on LNG/LCNG stations, compressed biogas plants, and a subsidiary to manufacture gas me-ters, with production starting next month.

Highlighting a customer-first approach, he noted over 1 million users of the IGL Connect app and the launch of AI-driven WhatsApp chatbot IGL Genie. Shareholders approved a 75 per cent final dividend (Rs 1.5/share post-bonus) and 275 per cent interim dividend (Rs 5.5/share pre-bonus) for FY 2024-25, as recommended by the Board.