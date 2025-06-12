Indore to host ‘Inland Fisheries & Aquaculture Meet 2025’ on June 13

new delhi: Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will inaugurate the ‘Inland Fisheries and Aquaculture Meet 2025’ in Indore on Friday.

Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying minister Singh, on the occasion, will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for key fisheries projects for seven states and UTs with a total outlay of Rs 52 crores under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). This includes the launch of the Reservoir Fisheries Cluster at Halali Dam and the foundation stone laying of other PMMSY-supported projects, aimed at enhancing aquaculture infrastructure, boosting fish production, and generating livelihood opportunities across the inland regions. The meet will also be attended by MoS for Fisheries S.P. Singh Baghel and George Kurian.

The Union minister will also distribute certificates to fisheries cooperatives, FFPOs and fisheries start-ups. Similarly, fishers will be awarded Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) and aquaculture insurance aimed at targeted insurance coverage, integrated digital access, and focused support for marginalised communities.

Technical sessions of the meet will focus on key areas such as reservoir leasing policies, sustainable riverine and wetland fisheries, strengthening input supply, and unlocking the potential of cold-water fisheries. The event, to be conducted in hybrid mode, will witness participation from fisheries ministers of inland states/UTs along with officials from the department.

“This meet will serve as a vital platform for addressing region-specific challenges, promoting modern, eco-friendly approaches tailored to inland ecosystems, and enhancing livelihood opportunities... in the fisheries sector,” the Fisheries ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.