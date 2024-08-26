IndiGo to introduce ‘Mx’ option for passengers at time of booking tickets

New Delhi: IndiGo will be soon introducing the gender-neutral option of honorific ‘Mx’ for passengers at the time of booking tickets, as part of larger efforts to boost inclusivity. Besides, the country’s largest carrier aims to increase by two-fold the number of individuals with disabilities employed by it.

The airline will be introducing the ‘Mx’ option at the time of booking for passengers and that will provide a choice for transgenders who do not want to identify themselves, Sukhjit S Pasricha, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at IndiGo, said.

Currently, ‘male’ and ‘female’ are the options available on the airline’s website during the booking process.

Air India Express and Vistara already offer the ‘Mx’ option for passengers at the time of booking tickets.

Pasricha said IndiGo has implemented various initiatives for the LGBTQ+ community, including employee referral programmes specifically designed to encourage hiring of LGBTQ+ individuals.