Indigo starts flight services to Dubai from Bhubaneswar

Mumbai: No-frills carrier IndiGo on Saturday announced starting flight services to Dubai from Bhubaneswar’s Biju Patnaik International Airport on May 15 and unveiled plans to connect Odisha’s capital city with Singapore and Bangkok going forward.

The airline, in a statement, said it has opened bookings for the Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight services, which will be operated three times a week.

IndiGo said it is “working in close collaboration” with the Odisha government to commence international operations from Bhubaneswar which will strengthen air connectivity from the state capital.