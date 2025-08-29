IndiGo gets six-month extension to operate two Turkish Airlines planes

Mumbai/New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has granted a six-month extension to IndiGo on damp leasing of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines, sources said on Thursday.

The surprising development comes less than three months after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in May provided a one-time final extension of three months till August 31 to IndiGo for operating the Turkish Airlines aircraft and had also asked the carrier not to seek any further extension.

The DGCA move had come against the backdrop of Turkiye backing Pakistan and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country in May.

The sources on Thursday said the regulator has granted a six-month extension to IndiGo for operating the leased planes from Turkish Airlines with certain conditions.

Currently, IndiGo is operating two B777-300 ER aircraft under damp lease from Turkish Airlines, and the current lease is to expire on August 31.