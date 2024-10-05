IndiGo facing system slowdown, may lead to slower check-ins
Mumbai: Domestic carrier IndiGo on Saturday said it is facing a temporary system slowdown across its network, affecting its website and bookings. The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore the normalcy at the earliest. "We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X. It further said, "We are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible." IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights, including international, per day.
