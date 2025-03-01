IndiGo faces fine related to ITC, evaluates legal recourse

New Delhi: IndiGo on Friday said it is facing a penalty of Rs 1.30 crore in relation to input tax credit (ITC) in Gujarat and evaluating necessary legal recourse.

The Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad, has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,30,40,966 on the airline.

In a regulatory filing, IndiGo said the tax officer has denied input tax credit availed for FY21.

“The company believes that it has accurately availed input tax credit and has merits in its case. Accordingly, the company is evaluating necessary legal recourse under the applicable law, including filing of appeal before the appropriate appellate authority,” it said.

The filing also said that there is no significant impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company.

On Wednesday, IndiGo said it is facing a fine of nearly Rs 14 lakh in relation to input tax credit in Uttar Pradesh and evaluating necessary legal

recourse